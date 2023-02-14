Live Radio
EGain: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 14, 2023, 4:28 PM

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) — EGain Corp. (EGAN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $104,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 5 cents per share.

The maker of customer engagement software posted revenue of $25.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, eGain said it expects revenue in the range of $23 million to $23.5 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 13 cents to 20 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $97 million to $99 million.

