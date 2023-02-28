Easterly Government Properties: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results missed Wall Street expectations.

The Washington-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $30 million, or 29 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 30 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $16.3 million, or 18 cents per share.

The property management company posted revenue of $73.5 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.1 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $128.9 million, or $1.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $293.6 million.

Easterly Government Properties expects full-year funds from operations to be $1.11 to $1.14 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DEA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DEA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.