Dynavax Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Dynavax Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 23, 2023, 5:36 PM

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $67.7 million.

The Emeryville, California-based company said it had net income of 45 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $184.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $293.2 million, or $1.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $722.7 million.

