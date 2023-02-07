DuPont de Nemours: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.16…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.16 billion.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of $8.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $3.1 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.08 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.8 billion, or $11.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.02 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, DuPont de Nemours expects its per-share earnings to be 80 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.9 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

DuPont de Nemours expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $4 per share, with revenue ranging from $12.3 billion to $12.9 billion.

