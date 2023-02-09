Live Radio
Duke Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 9, 2023, 6:32 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $531 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.11 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $7.35 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.61 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.56 billion, or $3.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $28.77 billion.

