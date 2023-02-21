Donnelley Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10.9 million.…

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 59 cents per share.

The financial communications and data services provider posted revenue of $167.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $102.5 million, or $3.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $833.6 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DFIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DFIN

