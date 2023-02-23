Domino’s Pizza: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $158.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $4.43.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.92 per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.44 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $452.3 million, or $12.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.54 billion.

