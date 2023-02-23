Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Dish: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Dish: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 23, 2023, 6:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Dish Network Corp. (DISH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $935.5 million.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $1.47 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The satellite television provider posted revenue of $4.04 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.14 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.3 billion, or $3.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.68 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DISH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DISH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up