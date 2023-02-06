Diodes: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Diodes Inc. (DIOD) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $92.1 million. On…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Diodes Inc. (DIOD) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $92.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.73 per share.

The semiconductor components maker posted revenue of $496.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $331.3 million, or $7.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $2 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

