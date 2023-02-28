Live Radio
Diamond Offshore: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 28, 2023, 5:17 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) on Monday reported a loss of $52.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 52 cents.

The offshore drilling contractor posted revenue of $223.3 million in the period.

