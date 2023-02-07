DHI Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — DHI Group Inc. (DHX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.4…

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — DHI Group Inc. (DHX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2.4 million.

The Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 1 cent per share.

The provider of websites and career fairs for professionals posted revenue of $39.8 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $38.9 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $4.2 million, or 9 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $149.7 million.

