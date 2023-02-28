Delek US Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $118.7…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $118.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of $1.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 88 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The refinery operator posted revenue of $4.48 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.9 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $257.1 million, or $3.59 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $20.25 billion.

