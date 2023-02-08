CVS Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS Health Corporation (CVS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.3 billion.…

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS Health Corporation (CVS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.3 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of $1.75. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.99 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager posted revenue of $83.85 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.97 billion.

CVS Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.70 to $8.90 per share.

