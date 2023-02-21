CVR: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $112 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.68 per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $2.68 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $463 million, or $4.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.9 billion.

