Curtiss-Wright: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $109 million.

The Davidson, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $2.82 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.92 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.02 per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $757.7 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $747.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $294.3 million, or $7.62 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.56 billion.

Curtiss-Wright expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.65 to $8.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.66 billion to $2.71 billion.

