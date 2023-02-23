CS Disco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CS Disco Inc. (LAW) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.7 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CS Disco Inc. (LAW) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 18 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The legal technology company posted revenue of $32.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.3 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $70.8 million, or $1.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $135.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, CS Disco said it expects revenue in the range of $30.5 million to $32.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $135 million to $145 million.

