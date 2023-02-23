Cross Country: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $38.8 million.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.09 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The provider of health care staffing and workforce management services posted revenue of $628.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $594.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $188.5 million, or $5.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.81 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Cross Country expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 80 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $590 million to $600 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Cross Country shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 27% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCRN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.