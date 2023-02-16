Crocs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $137.7 million. The…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $137.7 million.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had profit of $2.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, were $2.65 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.18 per share.

The footwear company posted revenue of $945.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $937.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $540.2 million, or $8.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.55 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Crocs expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.06 to $2.19.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11 to $11.31 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.9 billion to $4 billion.

