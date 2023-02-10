Cresud: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) on…

Listen now to WTOP News

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $40.3 million.

The Buenos Aires, Argentina-based company said it had profit of 58 cents per share.

The agricultural company posted revenue of $200.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRESY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRESY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.