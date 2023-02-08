Credit Union Personal Loans: Everything You Need to Know

Personal loans can be a valuable tool if you need to consolidate debt or finance home improvements, and you can…

Personal loans can be a valuable tool if you need to consolidate debt or finance home improvements, and you can find these loans through banks and online lenders. For many borrowers, though, the best place to get a personal loan may not be a traditional for-profit financial institution, but a member-owned credit union.

If you’re considering taking out a personal loan, it’s important to research all borrowing options, including credit unions. That way, you can find the right loan for your unique needs and financial situation. Here’s what you should know about credit union loans.

What Is a Credit Union Personal Loan?

A credit union personal loan is just a type of consumer loan offered by a credit union. Like any other personal loan, you receive a lump sum of money that you repay in monthly installments at a fixed interest rate. In many cases, you can use the funds however you see fit, such as consolidating credit card debt, paying for home improvements or financing a large purchase.

Some types of credit union personal loans may limit how you spend the funds. A debt consolidation loan from a credit union, for example, must be used to repay other debts. And you can’t use a personal loan to pay for college tuition or other certified higher education expenses that are covered by student loans.

Benefits of Credit Union Personal Loans

Since credit unions are member-owned nonprofit financial institutions, they typically offer more favorable terms for borrowers than for-profit banks and lenders. This includes lower interest rates, fewer fees and more lenient eligibility criteria.

Profits made by credit unions are returned back to members in the form of reduced fees, higher savings rates and lower loan rates.

— National Credit Union Administration

For borrowers with fair or bad credit who can’t qualify for a personal loan through a traditional bank or lender, a credit union may still be an option. While credit unions will still consider your credit score, they’ll often look at other factors, such as your financial history as a member. Even if you can’t get a personal loan from a credit union, many offer payday alternative loans, or PALs, that let you borrow up to $1,000 at a capped interest rate.

Getting a low interest rate is key when borrowing a personal loan. Since your annual percentage rate is a measure of the total cost of borrowing a loan, a lower APR means you’ll pay less in interest over time, and a higher APR represents a more expensive loan. See how fees and APR impact the lifetime cost of the loan in the example below:

Credit Union Loan Bank Loan Loan Amount $5,000 $5,000 Loan Term 24 months 24 months Interest Rate 8.99% 11.99% Origination Fee $0 $150 Monthly Payment $228 $235 Total Interest and Fees Paid $482 $798

Personal Loans From Credit Unions That Anyone Can Join

Although credit union membership is often based on where you live or work, some credit unions are open to members who join an associated nonprofit group or simply open a savings account. Here are a few credit unions with nationwide membership that offer personal loans, and how you can join:

— Affinity Plus Credit Union: Make a one-time $25 payment to the Affinity Plus Foundation.

— Alliant Credit Union: Join Foster Care to Success. Alliant will pay the $5 membership fee on your behalf.

— Connexus Credit Union: Join the Connexus Association with a $5 donation.

— Consumers Credit Union: Pay a $5 fee to the Consumers Cooperative Association.

— First Tech Federal Credit Union: Join the Computer History Museum or the Financial Fitness Association.

— Liberty Federal Credit Union: Open a savings account with a $5 initial deposit.

— PenFed Credit Union: Open a savings account with a $5 initial deposit.

Of course, you aren’t limited to the options above. Research credit unions that serve your local community — for example, someone who lives or works in Richmond, Virginia, could qualify for membership with the Credit Union of Richmond. And if you’re an active-duty or retired member of the U.S. military, or the family member of a military member or veteran, or an employee or contractor of the Department of Defense, you can join Navy Federal Credit Union.

How to Get a Personal Loan From a Credit Union

Find a Credit Union to Join

There’s a credit union out there for every consumer, but it may take some research to find the best credit union for your needs. Be sure to check out credit unions that serve your geographical area or your place of work, as well as national credit unions with open membership like the ones mentioned above.

Check Their Interest Rates

Credit unions typically publish their personal loan rates on their websites, which makes it easy to estimate your potential monthly payments and total interest charges. If you can’t find a credit union’s personal loan terms online, call or visit a branch to speak with a loan officer, who can give you a better idea of what rates are offered.

Additionally, some credit unions may let you prequalify for a personal loan to see your estimated interest rate and terms with a soft credit check, which won’t hurt your credit score.

Fill Out a Personal Loan Application

Once you’ve chosen a credit union, you’ll formally apply for the personal loan. While the majority of credit unions let you apply for a personal loan online, you may need to visit a branch to complete this step.

A personal loan application requires a hard credit check, which will have a temporary negative impact on your credit score. You’ll also need to provide information confirming your identity and employment, such as a Social Security number and pay stubs.

Receive the Funds and Start Making Payments

If you’re approved for the loan, the credit union may disburse the funds directly into your bank account, although it may mail you a check or give you the funds at the branch. You can use the funds as you see fit, as long as you adhere to the loan agreement.

You’ll start repaying the loan shortly after receiving the funds. Personal loans are typically repaid in fixed monthly installments, so be sure to take note of your payment due date to avoid missing a payment. And if you’re having trouble repaying your personal loan, get in touch with a credit union representative to explore your hardship options.

