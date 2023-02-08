Coty: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Coty Inc. (COTY) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $238.3 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Coty Inc. (COTY) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $238.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 22 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The beauty products company posted revenue of $1.52 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

Coty expects full-year earnings in the range of 35 cents to 36 cents per share.

