Corebridge: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) on Friday reported a loss of $566 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) on Friday reported a loss of $566 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $5.34 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.28 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.15 billion, or $12.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.02 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRBG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRBG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.