Copa Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PANAMA CITY (AP) — PANAMA CITY (AP) — Copa Holdings SA (CPA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $88.3 million.…

PANAMA CITY (AP) — PANAMA CITY (AP) — Copa Holdings SA (CPA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $88.3 million.

The Panama City-based company said it had net income of $2.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.49 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.09 per share.

The holding company for Panama’s national airline posted revenue of $890.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $883.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $348.1 million, or $8.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.97 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.