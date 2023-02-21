Controladora Vuela: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA FE, Mexico (AP) — SANTA FE, Mexico (AP) — Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB. de CV (VLRS) on…

SANTA FE, Mexico (AP) — SANTA FE, Mexico (AP) — Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB. de CV (VLRS) on Tuesday reported net income of $28 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Fe, Mexico-based company said it had profit of 24 cents.

The operator of low-cost airline Volaris posted revenue of $820 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $30 million, or 26 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.85 billion.

