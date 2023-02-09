Construction Partners: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.9…

Listen now to WTOP News

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dothan, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 4 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The road and highway construction company posted revenue of $341.8 million in the period.

Construction Partners expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROAD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.