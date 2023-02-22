Constellium: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PARIS (AP) — PARIS (AP) — Constellium NV (CSTM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $28.6 million. The Paris-based company…

Listen now to WTOP News

PARIS (AP) — PARIS (AP) — Constellium NV (CSTM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $28.6 million.

The Paris-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share.

The aluminum company posted revenue of $1.88 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $317.2 million, or $2.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.56 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSTM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSTM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.