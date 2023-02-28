ComScore: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ComScore Inc. (SCOR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $147,000 in its fourth…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ComScore Inc. (SCOR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $147,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 4 cents.

The online research firm posted revenue of $98.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $66.6 million, or 89 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $376.4 million.

