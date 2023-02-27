Compugen: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) on Monday reported a loss of $3.1 million in…

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) on Monday reported a loss of $3.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Holon, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $7.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $33.7 million, or 39 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $7.5 million.

The company’s shares closed at 75 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.02.

