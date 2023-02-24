Live Radio
Coca-Cola FEMSA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 24, 2023, 9:48 AM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB (KOF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $363.1 million.

The Mexico City-based company said it had profit of $1.73 per share.

The bottling company posted revenue of $3.11 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $946.9 million, or $4.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.28 billion.

