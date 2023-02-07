CNO: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $43.4…

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $43.4 million.

The Carmel, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 56 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $973.6 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $912.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $396.8 million, or $3.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.58 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNO

