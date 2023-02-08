CME: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CME Group Inc. (CME) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $637.9 million. On a…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CME Group Inc. (CME) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $637.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.75. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.92 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The parent company of the Chicago Board of Trade and other exchanges posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.69 billion, or $7.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.02 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CME

