CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 735½ 745 734¼ 738¼ +1¾ May 748½ 758¾ 747¼ 750½ +½ Jul 755 764 753 756¼ — ¼ Sep 765¾ 773¼ 762 765 —1¼ Dec 783 787¾ 776¼ 779¼ —1¾ Mar 792¼ 796½ 785¼ 788 —1½ May 791¼ 793¼ 785¼ 788 —1½ Jul 770½ 770½ 767½ 767½ —1¼ Sep 765 — ½ Dec 769¼ +¼ Mar 764 +1 May 750 +1 Jul 714 +1 Est. sales 119,502. Wed.’s sales 149,227 Wed.’s open int 355,379 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 674½ 676¼ 658½ 660¼ —13¾ May 674¾ 676 657½ 659¼ —15 Jul 664½ 665½ 649¾ 650¾ —13¼ Sep 607¼ 609 599½ 600 —7¾ Dec 591 593 584¾ 585½ —6½ Mar 598¾ 600¼ 592¾ 593¼ —6½ May 603¼ 604½ 597¼ 598 —5¾ Jul 603¾ 604¼ 598¾ 599¼ —4½ Sep 565 566¼ 565 566¼ +½ Dec 553¾ 555¾ 552¾ 554¾ +¼ Mar 558½ 560½ 558½ 560½ +¼ May 562½ +½ Jul 562½ Sep 526¾ Dec 507 509¼ 506 509¼ +2½ Jul 514¾ +2½ Dec 488¼ +2½ Est. sales 550,343. Wed.’s sales 308,620 Wed.’s open int 1,321,834 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 365 372¾ 360½ 371¼ +7 May 347½ 347½ 343¼ 344¼ —1 Jul 345¼ 348½ 345¼ 345¾ —1½ Sep 352½ 352½ 350½ 350¾ —1 Dec 356 357½ 355¾ 357½ Mar 361¼ +¾ May 377¾ +¾ Jul 370¼ +¾ Sep 386 +¾ Dec 386 +¾ Jul 375¼ +¾ Sep 391 +¾ Est. sales 665. Wed.’s sales 711 Wed.’s open int 3,871, up 65 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1539¾ 1545¼ 1532¾ 1534¼ —5¼ May 1535 1540 1526¼ 1527¼ —7½ Jul 1527¾ 1531¼ 1518½ 1519½ —8 Aug 1493¾ 1497 1487½ 1488½ —6¼ Sep 1425½ 1428 1418¾ 1420¾ —6¾ Nov 1394½ 1396½ 1385½ 1387¾ —7¾ Jan 1399¼ 1401¼ 1390½ 1393 —7¾ Mar 1385¾ 1389¼ 1379¼ 1381 —9¼ May 1380½ 1381¾ 1374½ 1376 —9¾ Jul 1381½ 1381½ 1374¾ 1375½ —10¼ Aug 1361 —8¾ Sep 1328½ —8¼ Nov 1313¼ 1313¼ 1306¼ 1306¾ —8¼ Jan 1307¼ —8¼ Mar 1299 —8¼ May 1294¼ —8¼ Jul 1303¼ —8¼ Aug 1292½ —8¼ Sep 1272¼ —8¼ Nov 1223 —7 Jul 1219 —7 Nov 1188½ —7 Est. sales 212,832. Wed.’s sales 244,783 Wed.’s open int 719,060 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 62.82 63.55 61.84 62.04 —.79 May 63.05 63.75 61.96 62.18 —.87 Jul 62.66 63.29 61.56 61.76 —.89 Aug 61.96 62.50 60.88 61.05 —.88 Sep 61.29 61.63 60.20 60.31 —.86 Oct 60.51 60.74 59.42 59.49 —.86 Dec 60.09 60.37 58.98 59.05 —.89 Jan 59.50 60.11 58.69 58.76 —.93 Mar 59.53 59.73 58.38 58.42 —.97 May 58.41 58.41 58.20 58.25 —.99 Jul 58.16 —.99 Aug 57.97 —1.00 Sep 57.74 —1.01 Oct 57.40 —1.04 Dec 57.32 —1.07 Jan 57.22 —1.07 Mar 57.07 —1.02 May 56.97 —.99 Jul 57.50 57.50 57.07 57.07 —1.18 Aug 57.06 —1.17 Sep 57.04 —1.16 Oct 56.98 —1.15 Dec 57.25 57.25 56.94 56.94 —1.12 Jul 56.85 —1.12 Oct 56.84 —1.12 Dec 56.70 —1.12 Est. sales 135,305. Wed.’s sales 185,159 Wed.’s open int 450,957 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 492.60 494.50 490.10 493.10 +.50 May 477.50 479.60 475.30 478.00 +.50 Jul 469.00 470.80 466.70 469.60 +.60 Aug 457.00 457.80 454.00 456.90 +.40 Sep 440.80 441.30 437.30 441.00 +.60 Oct 427.90 428.50 423.90 428.10 +.90 Dec 424.10 425.80 421.10 425.40 +1.20 Jan 418.40 420.00 415.80 419.70 +1.10 Mar 406.60 408.90 405.70 408.00 —.20 May 402.50 402.50 400.20 400.70 —1.70 Jul 397.20 —1.80 Aug 392.00 —1.60 Sep 385.40 —1.40 Oct 378.20 —1.30 Dec 378.00 378.50 377.00 377.00 —.90 Jan 375.00 —.90 Mar 370.70 —.90 May 367.20 —.90 Jul 373.70 —.90 Aug 371.60 —.90 Sep 367.60 —.90 Oct 371.10 —.90 Dec 368.00 —.90 Jul 366.50 —.90 Oct 366.50 —.90 Dec 360.90 —.90 Est. sales 117,068. Wed.’s sales 131,800 Wed.’s open int 458,605, up 159

