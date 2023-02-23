CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|735½
|745
|734¼
|738¼
|+1¾
|May
|748½
|758¾
|747¼
|750½
|+½
|Jul
|755
|764
|753
|756¼
|—
|¼
|Sep
|765¾
|773¼
|762
|765
|—1¼
|Dec
|783
|787¾
|776¼
|779¼
|—1¾
|Mar
|792¼
|796½
|785¼
|788
|—1½
|May
|791¼
|793¼
|785¼
|788
|—1½
|Jul
|770½
|770½
|767½
|767½
|—1¼
|Sep
|765
|—
|½
|Dec
|769¼
|+¼
|Mar
|764
|+1
|May
|750
|+1
|Jul
|714
|+1
|Est. sales 119,502.
|Wed.’s sales 149,227
|Wed.’s open int 355,379
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|674½
|676¼
|658½
|660¼
|—13¾
|May
|674¾
|676
|657½
|659¼
|—15
|Jul
|664½
|665½
|649¾
|650¾
|—13¼
|Sep
|607¼
|609
|599½
|600
|—7¾
|Dec
|591
|593
|584¾
|585½
|—6½
|Mar
|598¾
|600¼
|592¾
|593¼
|—6½
|May
|603¼
|604½
|597¼
|598
|—5¾
|Jul
|603¾
|604¼
|598¾
|599¼
|—4½
|Sep
|565
|566¼
|565
|566¼
|+½
|Dec
|553¾
|555¾
|552¾
|554¾
|+¼
|Mar
|558½
|560½
|558½
|560½
|+¼
|May
|562½
|+½
|Jul
|562½
|Sep
|526¾
|Dec
|507
|509¼
|506
|509¼
|+2½
|Jul
|514¾
|+2½
|Dec
|488¼
|+2½
|Est. sales 550,343.
|Wed.’s sales 308,620
|Wed.’s open int 1,321,834
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|365
|372¾
|360½
|371¼
|+7
|May
|347½
|347½
|343¼
|344¼
|—1
|Jul
|345¼
|348½
|345¼
|345¾
|—1½
|Sep
|352½
|352½
|350½
|350¾
|—1
|Dec
|356
|357½
|355¾
|357½
|Mar
|361¼
|+¾
|May
|377¾
|+¾
|Jul
|370¼
|+¾
|Sep
|386
|+¾
|Dec
|386
|+¾
|Jul
|375¼
|+¾
|Sep
|391
|+¾
|Est. sales 665.
|Wed.’s sales 711
|Wed.’s open int 3,871,
|up 65
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1539¾
|1545¼
|1532¾
|1534¼
|—5¼
|May
|1535
|1540
|1526¼
|1527¼
|—7½
|Jul
|1527¾
|1531¼
|1518½
|1519½
|—8
|Aug
|1493¾
|1497
|1487½
|1488½
|—6¼
|Sep
|1425½
|1428
|1418¾
|1420¾
|—6¾
|Nov
|1394½
|1396½
|1385½
|1387¾
|—7¾
|Jan
|1399¼
|1401¼
|1390½
|1393
|—7¾
|Mar
|1385¾
|1389¼
|1379¼
|1381
|—9¼
|May
|1380½
|1381¾
|1374½
|1376
|—9¾
|Jul
|1381½
|1381½
|1374¾
|1375½
|—10¼
|Aug
|1361
|—8¾
|Sep
|1328½
|—8¼
|Nov
|1313¼
|1313¼
|1306¼
|1306¾
|—8¼
|Jan
|1307¼
|—8¼
|Mar
|1299
|—8¼
|May
|1294¼
|—8¼
|Jul
|1303¼
|—8¼
|Aug
|1292½
|—8¼
|Sep
|1272¼
|—8¼
|Nov
|1223
|—7
|Jul
|1219
|—7
|Nov
|1188½
|—7
|Est. sales 212,832.
|Wed.’s sales 244,783
|Wed.’s open int 719,060
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|62.82
|63.55
|61.84
|62.04
|—.79
|May
|63.05
|63.75
|61.96
|62.18
|—.87
|Jul
|62.66
|63.29
|61.56
|61.76
|—.89
|Aug
|61.96
|62.50
|60.88
|61.05
|—.88
|Sep
|61.29
|61.63
|60.20
|60.31
|—.86
|Oct
|60.51
|60.74
|59.42
|59.49
|—.86
|Dec
|60.09
|60.37
|58.98
|59.05
|—.89
|Jan
|59.50
|60.11
|58.69
|58.76
|—.93
|Mar
|59.53
|59.73
|58.38
|58.42
|—.97
|May
|58.41
|58.41
|58.20
|58.25
|—.99
|Jul
|58.16
|—.99
|Aug
|57.97
|—1.00
|Sep
|57.74
|—1.01
|Oct
|57.40
|—1.04
|Dec
|57.32
|—1.07
|Jan
|57.22
|—1.07
|Mar
|57.07
|—1.02
|May
|56.97
|—.99
|Jul
|57.50
|57.50
|57.07
|57.07
|—1.18
|Aug
|57.06
|—1.17
|Sep
|57.04
|—1.16
|Oct
|56.98
|—1.15
|Dec
|57.25
|57.25
|56.94
|56.94
|—1.12
|Jul
|56.85
|—1.12
|Oct
|56.84
|—1.12
|Dec
|56.70
|—1.12
|Est. sales 135,305.
|Wed.’s sales 185,159
|Wed.’s open int 450,957
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|492.60
|494.50
|490.10
|493.10
|+.50
|May
|477.50
|479.60
|475.30
|478.00
|+.50
|Jul
|469.00
|470.80
|466.70
|469.60
|+.60
|Aug
|457.00
|457.80
|454.00
|456.90
|+.40
|Sep
|440.80
|441.30
|437.30
|441.00
|+.60
|Oct
|427.90
|428.50
|423.90
|428.10
|+.90
|Dec
|424.10
|425.80
|421.10
|425.40
|+1.20
|Jan
|418.40
|420.00
|415.80
|419.70
|+1.10
|Mar
|406.60
|408.90
|405.70
|408.00
|—.20
|May
|402.50
|402.50
|400.20
|400.70
|—1.70
|Jul
|397.20
|—1.80
|Aug
|392.00
|—1.60
|Sep
|385.40
|—1.40
|Oct
|378.20
|—1.30
|Dec
|378.00
|378.50
|377.00
|377.00
|—.90
|Jan
|375.00
|—.90
|Mar
|370.70
|—.90
|May
|367.20
|—.90
|Jul
|373.70
|—.90
|Aug
|371.60
|—.90
|Sep
|367.60
|—.90
|Oct
|371.10
|—.90
|Dec
|368.00
|—.90
|Jul
|366.50
|—.90
|Oct
|366.50
|—.90
|Dec
|360.90
|—.90
|Est. sales 117,068.
|Wed.’s sales 131,800
|Wed.’s open int 458,605,
|up 159
