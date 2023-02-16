CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 767½ 771½ 762¼ 765 —4¼ May 778½ 782¾ 773¼ 776¼ —4 Jul 782¾ 787¼ 778 780¾ —4½ Sep 791 796 787 790 —4¼ Dec 805¼ 809¾ 801¼ 804¾ —3¼ Mar 812½ 815½ 809¾ 813 —3¼ May 810 813¼ 809¾ 812½ —3 Jul 792½ 793 791¼ 791¼ —3¼ Sep 786¾ —3¼ Dec 794¾ —1¾ Mar 788¾ —1¾ May 774¾ —1¾ Jul 738 —1¾ Est. sales 85,956. Wed.’s sales 142,460 Wed.’s open int 369,351 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 676½ 677¼ 673¼ 676 — ¼ May 674¼ 676 671¾ 675 +1 Jul 663½ 664¾ 660½ 664 +¾ Sep 610 610½ 607¾ 608¾ —1½ Dec 595 595½ 593 593½ —1¾ Mar 602 602¼ 600 600¾ —1½ May 605¾ 606¼ 604 604¼ —1¾ Jul 604¾ 604¾ 603½ 604 —1¾ Sep 566 — ¼ Dec 554 555½ 553½ 554¼ — ¼ Mar 559¾ 561½ 559¼ 560 — ¼ May 561¾ — ¼ Jul 561¼ — ¼ Sep 525½ — ¼ Dec 505 507¼ 505 507¼ +¾ Jul 512¾ +¾ Dec 479¾ +¾ Est. sales 291,095. Wed.’s sales 249,612 Wed.’s open int 1,369,023 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 356½ 364½ 348¼ 363 +6 May 352¾ 355½ 342¼ 351½ —1¼ Jul 355 355 346 354¼ —1½ Sep 360¾ 360¾ 351 357½ — ¼ Dec 357½ 365 356 361¼ +1¾ Mar 363¾ +1¾ May 380¼ +1¾ Jul 372¾ +1¾ Sep 388½ +1¾ Dec 388½ +1¾ Jul 377¾ +1¾ Sep 393½ +1¾ Est. sales 1,327. Wed.’s sales 718 Wed.’s open int 3,393, up 35 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1525¼ 1532¼ 1520½ 1526½ +¾ May 1518½ 1526 1513¾ 1521¼ +1¾ Jul 1509½ 1517¼ 1504¾ 1513 +2½ Aug 1475½ 1483½ 1471¾ 1480 +4½ Sep 1404 1417¼ 1402½ 1413½ +6 Nov 1372 1386¼ 1370 1383¾ +8¾ Jan 1376¼ 1390¼ 1374 1387¾ +8 Mar 1364 1377¼ 1363 1375¾ +7¼ May 1358½ 1370½ 1358 1370¼ +6¾ Jul 1357½ 1370 1357½ 1368¾ +6 Aug 1355½ +6 Sep 1322½ +6 Nov 1292½ 1303 1292½ 1301¾ +5¾ Jan 1302½ +5¾ Mar 1294 +5½ May 1289¼ +5½ Jul 1298½ +5½ Aug 1287¾ +5½ Sep 1267½ +5½ Nov 1215 1215 1214 1214¾ +2¼ Jul 1210¾ +2¼ Nov 1180¼ +2¼ Est. sales 254,326. Wed.’s sales 281,701 Wed.’s open int 735,403 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 61.20 62.15 61.00 61.90 +.66 May 61.36 62.35 61.18 62.15 +.71 Jul 61.21 62.14 60.98 61.93 +.67 Aug 60.66 61.56 60.50 61.39 +.65 Sep 59.97 60.92 59.96 60.76 +.66 Oct 59.29 60.24 59.26 60.05 +.63 Dec 58.98 59.92 58.90 59.70 +.60 Jan 58.88 59.64 58.84 59.36 +.52 Mar 58.54 59.26 58.54 59.04 +.47 May 58.41 58.96 58.39 58.87 +.45 Jul 58.84 58.84 58.68 58.82 +.47 Aug 58.65 +.47 Sep 58.45 +.47 Oct 58.13 +.44 Dec 57.87 58.10 57.87 58.08 +.44 Jan 57.95 +.44 Mar 57.76 +.44 May 57.63 +.44 Jul 58.00 +.96 Aug 57.96 +.95 Sep 57.93 +.95 Oct 57.86 +.94 Dec 57.78 +.93 Jul 57.69 +.93 Oct 57.68 +.93 Dec 57.54 +.93 Est. sales 138,092. Wed.’s sales 157,071 Wed.’s open int 457,919, up 1,406 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 492.20 492.60 487.80 491.40 +.30 May 475.30 476.20 472.10 475.20 +.30 Jul 464.10 464.90 461.20 463.70 —.20 Aug 448.70 450.20 446.80 449.60 +.80 Sep 430.60 433.00 428.90 432.70 +1.90 Oct 415.80 419.90 415.20 419.50 +2.50 Dec 414.60 417.00 412.40 416.30 +1.80 Jan 408.30 411.00 407.60 410.40 +.80 Mar 400.10 400.70 398.30 398.30 —1.70 May 394.90 394.90 391.20 391.20 —3.50 Jul 389.70 389.70 387.60 387.60 —5.00 Aug 382.40 —6.40 Sep 375.70 —7.30 Oct 368.00 —7.30 Dec 366.60 —7.30 Jan 364.60 —7.30 Mar 360.30 —7.30 May 356.80 —7.30 Jul 363.30 —7.30 Aug 361.20 —7.30 Sep 357.20 —7.30 Oct 360.70 —7.30 Dec 358.60 —7.30 Jul 357.10 —7.30 Oct 357.10 —7.30 Dec 351.50 —7.30 Est. sales 100,097. Wed.’s sales 146,413 Wed.’s open int 455,817, up 2,925

