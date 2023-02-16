CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|767½
|771½
|762¼
|765
|—4¼
|May
|778½
|782¾
|773¼
|776¼
|—4
|Jul
|782¾
|787¼
|778
|780¾
|—4½
|Sep
|791
|796
|787
|790
|—4¼
|Dec
|805¼
|809¾
|801¼
|804¾
|—3¼
|Mar
|812½
|815½
|809¾
|813
|—3¼
|May
|810
|813¼
|809¾
|812½
|—3
|Jul
|792½
|793
|791¼
|791¼
|—3¼
|Sep
|786¾
|—3¼
|Dec
|794¾
|—1¾
|Mar
|788¾
|—1¾
|May
|774¾
|—1¾
|Jul
|738
|—1¾
|Est. sales 85,956.
|Wed.’s sales 142,460
|Wed.’s open int 369,351
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|676½
|677¼
|673¼
|676
|—
|¼
|May
|674¼
|676
|671¾
|675
|+1
|Jul
|663½
|664¾
|660½
|664
|+¾
|Sep
|610
|610½
|607¾
|608¾
|—1½
|Dec
|595
|595½
|593
|593½
|—1¾
|Mar
|602
|602¼
|600
|600¾
|—1½
|May
|605¾
|606¼
|604
|604¼
|—1¾
|Jul
|604¾
|604¾
|603½
|604
|—1¾
|Sep
|566
|—
|¼
|Dec
|554
|555½
|553½
|554¼
|—
|¼
|Mar
|559¾
|561½
|559¼
|560
|—
|¼
|May
|561¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|561¼
|—
|¼
|Sep
|525½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|505
|507¼
|505
|507¼
|+¾
|Jul
|512¾
|+¾
|Dec
|479¾
|+¾
|Est. sales 291,095.
|Wed.’s sales 249,612
|Wed.’s open int 1,369,023
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|356½
|364½
|348¼
|363
|+6
|May
|352¾
|355½
|342¼
|351½
|—1¼
|Jul
|355
|355
|346
|354¼
|—1½
|Sep
|360¾
|360¾
|351
|357½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|357½
|365
|356
|361¼
|+1¾
|Mar
|363¾
|+1¾
|May
|380¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|372¾
|+1¾
|Sep
|388½
|+1¾
|Dec
|388½
|+1¾
|Jul
|377¾
|+1¾
|Sep
|393½
|+1¾
|Est. sales 1,327.
|Wed.’s sales 718
|Wed.’s open int 3,393,
|up 35
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1525¼
|1532¼
|1520½
|1526½
|+¾
|May
|1518½
|1526
|1513¾
|1521¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|1509½
|1517¼
|1504¾
|1513
|+2½
|Aug
|1475½
|1483½
|1471¾
|1480
|+4½
|Sep
|1404
|1417¼
|1402½
|1413½
|+6
|Nov
|1372
|1386¼
|1370
|1383¾
|+8¾
|Jan
|1376¼
|1390¼
|1374
|1387¾
|+8
|Mar
|1364
|1377¼
|1363
|1375¾
|+7¼
|May
|1358½
|1370½
|1358
|1370¼
|+6¾
|Jul
|1357½
|1370
|1357½
|1368¾
|+6
|Aug
|1355½
|+6
|Sep
|1322½
|+6
|Nov
|1292½
|1303
|1292½
|1301¾
|+5¾
|Jan
|1302½
|+5¾
|Mar
|1294
|+5½
|May
|1289¼
|+5½
|Jul
|1298½
|+5½
|Aug
|1287¾
|+5½
|Sep
|1267½
|+5½
|Nov
|1215
|1215
|1214
|1214¾
|+2¼
|Jul
|1210¾
|+2¼
|Nov
|1180¼
|+2¼
|Est. sales 254,326.
|Wed.’s sales 281,701
|Wed.’s open int 735,403
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|61.20
|62.15
|61.00
|61.90
|+.66
|May
|61.36
|62.35
|61.18
|62.15
|+.71
|Jul
|61.21
|62.14
|60.98
|61.93
|+.67
|Aug
|60.66
|61.56
|60.50
|61.39
|+.65
|Sep
|59.97
|60.92
|59.96
|60.76
|+.66
|Oct
|59.29
|60.24
|59.26
|60.05
|+.63
|Dec
|58.98
|59.92
|58.90
|59.70
|+.60
|Jan
|58.88
|59.64
|58.84
|59.36
|+.52
|Mar
|58.54
|59.26
|58.54
|59.04
|+.47
|May
|58.41
|58.96
|58.39
|58.87
|+.45
|Jul
|58.84
|58.84
|58.68
|58.82
|+.47
|Aug
|58.65
|+.47
|Sep
|58.45
|+.47
|Oct
|58.13
|+.44
|Dec
|57.87
|58.10
|57.87
|58.08
|+.44
|Jan
|57.95
|+.44
|Mar
|57.76
|+.44
|May
|57.63
|+.44
|Jul
|58.00
|+.96
|Aug
|57.96
|+.95
|Sep
|57.93
|+.95
|Oct
|57.86
|+.94
|Dec
|57.78
|+.93
|Jul
|57.69
|+.93
|Oct
|57.68
|+.93
|Dec
|57.54
|+.93
|Est. sales 138,092.
|Wed.’s sales 157,071
|Wed.’s open int 457,919,
|up 1,406
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|492.20
|492.60
|487.80
|491.40
|+.30
|May
|475.30
|476.20
|472.10
|475.20
|+.30
|Jul
|464.10
|464.90
|461.20
|463.70
|—.20
|Aug
|448.70
|450.20
|446.80
|449.60
|+.80
|Sep
|430.60
|433.00
|428.90
|432.70
|+1.90
|Oct
|415.80
|419.90
|415.20
|419.50
|+2.50
|Dec
|414.60
|417.00
|412.40
|416.30
|+1.80
|Jan
|408.30
|411.00
|407.60
|410.40
|+.80
|Mar
|400.10
|400.70
|398.30
|398.30
|—1.70
|May
|394.90
|394.90
|391.20
|391.20
|—3.50
|Jul
|389.70
|389.70
|387.60
|387.60
|—5.00
|Aug
|382.40
|—6.40
|Sep
|375.70
|—7.30
|Oct
|368.00
|—7.30
|Dec
|366.60
|—7.30
|Jan
|364.60
|—7.30
|Mar
|360.30
|—7.30
|May
|356.80
|—7.30
|Jul
|363.30
|—7.30
|Aug
|361.20
|—7.30
|Sep
|357.20
|—7.30
|Oct
|360.70
|—7.30
|Dec
|358.60
|—7.30
|Jul
|357.10
|—7.30
|Oct
|357.10
|—7.30
|Dec
|351.50
|—7.30
|Est. sales 100,097.
|Wed.’s sales 146,413
|Wed.’s open int 455,817,
|up 2,925
