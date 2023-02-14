CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|790
|797½
|783½
|786
|—6
|May
|799
|807½
|794¼
|796¾
|—4
|Jul
|801½
|810
|797
|799½
|—3
|Sep
|807
|816¾
|804¾
|807¼
|—2½
|Dec
|819¾
|829¼
|817¼
|820
|—1½
|Mar
|828½
|837
|825¼
|827½
|—1¾
|May
|827½
|833¾
|824¼
|826¼
|—1¾
|Jul
|805
|814¾
|802
|804
|—1¾
|Sep
|798¼
|—2¼
|Dec
|804¼
|—4
|Mar
|798¼
|—4
|May
|784¼
|—4
|Jul
|747½
|—4
|Est. sales 145,770.
|Mon.’s sales 190,024
|Mon.’s open int 365,225
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|684
|688¼
|681¾
|682¼
|—2¾
|May
|681
|684¾
|679¼
|679¾
|—2½
|Jul
|668¼
|671½
|667
|667¾
|—1½
|Sep
|611½
|613¾
|610
|613
|+1¼
|Dec
|596
|598¾
|594¾
|597¾
|+1
|Mar
|602½
|605¾
|602¼
|604¾
|+½
|May
|607¾
|609½
|606¼
|608¼
|+¼
|Jul
|605¾
|609½
|605¾
|608¼
|+¾
|Sep
|566
|567¼
|565¾
|567¼
|+¼
|Dec
|554¾
|556
|553½
|555
|Mar
|561
|May
|562¾
|Jul
|558¾
|562¼
|558¾
|562¼
|Sep
|526½
|Dec
|501¾
|506½
|501¾
|506½
|Jul
|512
|Dec
|479
|Est. sales 283,907.
|Mon.’s sales 420,506
|Mon.’s open int 1,377,875,
|up 22,720
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|370
|371
|364¼
|365¾
|—7½
|May
|365¾
|367
|360½
|363¼
|—4¾
|Jul
|367¼
|369
|365
|366¾
|—2¼
|Sep
|370
|371
|367½
|367½
|—2½
|Dec
|369¼
|372½
|369
|369¾
|—2¼
|Mar
|371¾
|—7
|May
|388¼
|—7
|Jul
|380¾
|—7
|Sep
|396½
|—7
|Dec
|396½
|—7
|Jul
|385¾
|—7
|Sep
|401½
|—7
|Est. sales 759.
|Mon.’s sales 337
|Mon.’s open int 3,370
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1542
|1544¾
|1532¾
|1537½
|—5¼
|May
|1535¼
|1536½
|1525½
|1530
|—6
|Jul
|1524¼
|1526
|1515½
|1519¼
|—6¼
|Aug
|1485½
|1487½
|1479
|1483
|—3
|Sep
|1415½
|1419½
|1411¾
|1414¾
|—1½
|Nov
|1383¾
|1389¼
|1380¼
|1383
|—1¾
|Jan
|1388½
|1393
|1384½
|1386½
|—2¼
|Mar
|1373¾
|1380¼
|1372
|1374½
|—3
|May
|1371¼
|1374
|1366
|1368¼
|—3¼
|Jul
|1368¼
|1372¼
|1366
|1367¼
|—2½
|Aug
|1354
|—2½
|Sep
|1321
|—2½
|Nov
|1302¼
|1305¼
|1297¾
|1300¾
|—1
|Jan
|1301½
|—1
|Mar
|1293¼
|—
|¾
|May
|1288½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|1297¾
|—
|¾
|Aug
|1287
|—
|¾
|Sep
|1266¾
|—
|¾
|Nov
|1219
|1219
|1214½
|1214½
|—4½
|Jul
|1210½
|—4½
|Nov
|1180
|—4½
|Est. sales 236,171.
|Mon.’s sales 345,416
|Mon.’s open int 739,014,
|up 9,398
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|60.13
|60.66
|59.58
|60.40
|+.26
|May
|60.20
|60.77
|59.70
|60.53
|+.29
|Jul
|60.17
|60.69
|59.63
|60.42
|+.25
|Aug
|59.76
|60.26
|59.27
|60.02
|+.25
|Sep
|59.27
|59.69
|58.84
|59.49
|+.23
|Oct
|58.69
|59.13
|58.35
|58.92
|+.20
|Dec
|58.46
|58.92
|58.05
|58.66
|+.18
|Jan
|58.36
|58.44
|57.83
|58.38
|+.12
|Mar
|57.87
|58.16
|57.58
|58.12
|+.12
|May
|57.98
|+.12
|Jul
|57.92
|+.09
|Aug
|57.76
|+.09
|Sep
|57.57
|+.09
|Oct
|57.29
|+.09
|Dec
|56.94
|57.24
|56.94
|57.24
|+.09
|Jan
|57.11
|+.08
|Mar
|56.92
|+.08
|May
|56.79
|+.09
|Jul
|56.64
|+.09
|Aug
|56.61
|+.08
|Sep
|56.59
|+.09
|Oct
|56.53
|+.06
|Dec
|56.48
|+.09
|Jul
|56.39
|+.09
|Oct
|56.38
|+.09
|Dec
|56.24
|+.09
|Est. sales 108,191.
|Mon.’s sales 137,808
|Mon.’s open int 458,268
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|503.00
|506.10
|499.40
|501.00
|—3.00
|May
|484.50
|487.00
|480.80
|482.50
|—2.90
|Jul
|474.50
|476.40
|470.40
|471.40
|—3.20
|Aug
|457.20
|460.70
|455.00
|455.90
|—2.40
|Sep
|439.30
|441.70
|435.80
|437.10
|—1.70
|Oct
|422.60
|426.90
|421.00
|422.50
|—.90
|Dec
|420.20
|424.40
|418.20
|420.00
|—.90
|Jan
|415.30
|418.50
|414.50
|415.20
|—1.00
|Mar
|408.10
|411.00
|405.80
|406.10
|—1.00
|May
|401.20
|—.70
|Jul
|400.00
|400.00
|399.30
|399.30
|—.60
|Aug
|395.50
|—.60
|Sep
|389.70
|—.90
|Oct
|382.00
|—.90
|Dec
|380.60
|—.80
|Jan
|378.60
|—.80
|Mar
|374.30
|—.80
|May
|370.80
|—.80
|Jul
|377.30
|—.80
|Aug
|375.20
|—.80
|Sep
|371.20
|—.80
|Oct
|374.70
|—.80
|Dec
|372.60
|—.80
|Jul
|371.10
|—.80
|Oct
|371.10
|—.80
|Dec
|365.50
|—.80
|Est. sales 110,083.
|Mon.’s sales 164,074
|Mon.’s open int 449,486,
|up 2,674
