CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 790 797½ 783½ 786 —6 May 799 807½ 794¼ 796¾ —4 Jul 801½ 810 797 799½ —3 Sep 807 816¾ 804¾ 807¼ —2½ Dec 819¾ 829¼ 817¼ 820 —1½ Mar 828½ 837 825¼ 827½ —1¾ May 827½ 833¾ 824¼ 826¼ —1¾ Jul 805 814¾ 802 804 —1¾ Sep 798¼ —2¼ Dec 804¼ —4 Mar 798¼ —4 May 784¼ —4 Jul 747½ —4 Est. sales 145,770. Mon.’s sales 190,024 Mon.’s open int 365,225 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 684 688¼ 681¾ 682¼ —2¾ May 681 684¾ 679¼ 679¾ —2½ Jul 668¼ 671½ 667 667¾ —1½ Sep 611½ 613¾ 610 613 +1¼ Dec 596 598¾ 594¾ 597¾ +1 Mar 602½ 605¾ 602¼ 604¾ +½ May 607¾ 609½ 606¼ 608¼ +¼ Jul 605¾ 609½ 605¾ 608¼ +¾ Sep 566 567¼ 565¾ 567¼ +¼ Dec 554¾ 556 553½ 555 Mar 561 May 562¾ Jul 558¾ 562¼ 558¾ 562¼ Sep 526½ Dec 501¾ 506½ 501¾ 506½ Jul 512 Dec 479 Est. sales 283,907. Mon.’s sales 420,506 Mon.’s open int 1,377,875, up 22,720 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 370 371 364¼ 365¾ —7½ May 365¾ 367 360½ 363¼ —4¾ Jul 367¼ 369 365 366¾ —2¼ Sep 370 371 367½ 367½ —2½ Dec 369¼ 372½ 369 369¾ —2¼ Mar 371¾ —7 May 388¼ —7 Jul 380¾ —7 Sep 396½ —7 Dec 396½ —7 Jul 385¾ —7 Sep 401½ —7 Est. sales 759. Mon.’s sales 337 Mon.’s open int 3,370 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1542 1544¾ 1532¾ 1537½ —5¼ May 1535¼ 1536½ 1525½ 1530 —6 Jul 1524¼ 1526 1515½ 1519¼ —6¼ Aug 1485½ 1487½ 1479 1483 —3 Sep 1415½ 1419½ 1411¾ 1414¾ —1½ Nov 1383¾ 1389¼ 1380¼ 1383 —1¾ Jan 1388½ 1393 1384½ 1386½ —2¼ Mar 1373¾ 1380¼ 1372 1374½ —3 May 1371¼ 1374 1366 1368¼ —3¼ Jul 1368¼ 1372¼ 1366 1367¼ —2½ Aug 1354 —2½ Sep 1321 —2½ Nov 1302¼ 1305¼ 1297¾ 1300¾ —1 Jan 1301½ —1 Mar 1293¼ — ¾ May 1288½ — ¾ Jul 1297¾ — ¾ Aug 1287 — ¾ Sep 1266¾ — ¾ Nov 1219 1219 1214½ 1214½ —4½ Jul 1210½ —4½ Nov 1180 —4½ Est. sales 236,171. Mon.’s sales 345,416 Mon.’s open int 739,014, up 9,398 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 60.13 60.66 59.58 60.40 +.26 May 60.20 60.77 59.70 60.53 +.29 Jul 60.17 60.69 59.63 60.42 +.25 Aug 59.76 60.26 59.27 60.02 +.25 Sep 59.27 59.69 58.84 59.49 +.23 Oct 58.69 59.13 58.35 58.92 +.20 Dec 58.46 58.92 58.05 58.66 +.18 Jan 58.36 58.44 57.83 58.38 +.12 Mar 57.87 58.16 57.58 58.12 +.12 May 57.98 +.12 Jul 57.92 +.09 Aug 57.76 +.09 Sep 57.57 +.09 Oct 57.29 +.09 Dec 56.94 57.24 56.94 57.24 +.09 Jan 57.11 +.08 Mar 56.92 +.08 May 56.79 +.09 Jul 56.64 +.09 Aug 56.61 +.08 Sep 56.59 +.09 Oct 56.53 +.06 Dec 56.48 +.09 Jul 56.39 +.09 Oct 56.38 +.09 Dec 56.24 +.09 Est. sales 108,191. Mon.’s sales 137,808 Mon.’s open int 458,268 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 503.00 506.10 499.40 501.00 —3.00 May 484.50 487.00 480.80 482.50 —2.90 Jul 474.50 476.40 470.40 471.40 —3.20 Aug 457.20 460.70 455.00 455.90 —2.40 Sep 439.30 441.70 435.80 437.10 —1.70 Oct 422.60 426.90 421.00 422.50 —.90 Dec 420.20 424.40 418.20 420.00 —.90 Jan 415.30 418.50 414.50 415.20 —1.00 Mar 408.10 411.00 405.80 406.10 —1.00 May 401.20 —.70 Jul 400.00 400.00 399.30 399.30 —.60 Aug 395.50 —.60 Sep 389.70 —.90 Oct 382.00 —.90 Dec 380.60 —.80 Jan 378.60 —.80 Mar 374.30 —.80 May 370.80 —.80 Jul 377.30 —.80 Aug 375.20 —.80 Sep 371.20 —.80 Oct 374.70 —.80 Dec 372.60 —.80 Jul 371.10 —.80 Oct 371.10 —.80 Dec 365.50 —.80 Est. sales 110,083. Mon.’s sales 164,074 Mon.’s open int 449,486, up 2,674

