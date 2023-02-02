CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 757½ 770¾ 750½ 761 +1¼ May 769 781 761¾ 772 +1½ Jul 770¾ 782¼ 764½ 775½ +2½ Sep 777 787 771½ 783¼ +3½ Dec 790¼ 800 785 796¼ +3½ Mar 799¾ 808½ 795½ 805¼ +3½ May 803½ 808 794¾ 805¼ +3¼ Jul 790¼ 790¼ 779¼ 788¾ +2 Sep 788 788 787¾ 787¾ +2 Dec 800 800 793¾ 793¾ +1½ Mar 787¼ +1½ May 773 +1½ Jul 754½ +1½ Est. sales 111,477. Wed.’s sales 101,590 Wed.’s open int 353,737, up 2,866 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 681 686 674¼ 675¼ —5¾ May 679¼ 683¾ 672¾ 673¾ —5¾ Jul 668 671¾ 662 663 —5 Sep 610¾ 613 607¼ 609 —1¾ Dec 596 598¼ 593¼ 595 —1¼ Mar 602¾ 604¾ 600 602 —1¼ May 606 607 603½ 605¼ —1 Jul 603¾ 605½ 603 604 —1¼ Sep 566 566 565¼ 565¼ — ¼ Dec 553¼ 555¼ 552¾ 554¼ Mar 560½ May 562 Jul 562¾ Sep 527 Dec 509 509¼ 509 509¼ +¼ Jul 514¾ +¼ Dec 481 —1 Est. sales 301,033. Wed.’s sales 324,060 Wed.’s open int 1,299,113, up 949 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 393¼ 394¾ 385½ 389¼ —3¾ May 386½ 388¼ 376¼ 380¾ —5¾ Jul 385 385 374¼ 379¾ —4¾ Sep 375¼ 380¾ 375 380¾ —1¼ Dec 380 382 380 382 Mar 380¼ +2¾ May 396¾ +2¾ Jul 389¼ +2¾ Sep 405 +2¾ Dec 405 +2¾ Jul 394¼ +2¾ Sep 410 +2¾ Est. sales 386. Wed.’s sales 802 Wed.’s open int 3,442, up 30 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1522¾ 1537¾ 1522½ 1534¼ +14 May 1518½ 1532¼ 1517¾ 1527¾ +11¼ Jul 1510 1523½ 1510 1518½ +10½ Aug 1472¾ 1482 1471½ 1479¼ +10¾ Sep 1397¼ 1407 1396¾ 1405¼ +10¼ Nov 1360 1373 1360 1370½ +10¼ Jan 1367¼ 1376½ 1365½ 1374¼ +10¼ Mar 1358 1367½ 1358 1365¼ +9½ May 1359¼ 1362¼ 1357 1361¾ +9½ Jul 1359¾ 1361½ 1358 1361½ +9½ Aug 1348¼ +9½ Sep 1318 +9½ Nov 1291½ 1298 1291½ 1295¼ +5¼ Jan 1295½ +5½ Mar 1286¾ +5½ May 1282 +5½ Jul 1291½ +5½ Aug 1280¾ +5½ Sep 1260½ +5½ Nov 1246 +3¼ Jul 1242 +3¼ Nov 1212¼ +3¼ Est. sales 191,360. Wed.’s sales 258,480 Wed.’s open int 690,655, up 849 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 60.80 61.23 60.19 60.94 +.15 May 61.03 61.44 60.47 61.13 +.10 Jul 61.01 61.31 60.43 61.02 +.05 Aug 60.78 60.98 60.15 60.69 +.02 Sep 60.41 60.57 59.78 60.27 —.02 Oct 59.98 59.99 59.35 59.81 —.07 Dec 59.70 59.91 59.17 59.62 —.11 Jan 59.63 59.68 59.01 59.43 —.13 Mar 59.12 59.26 59.04 59.20 —.14 May 59.08 —.13 Jul 59.02 —.13 Aug 58.87 —.13 Sep 58.67 —.13 Oct 58.31 —.13 Dec 58.24 —.13 Jan 58.09 —.12 Mar 57.90 —.12 May 57.77 —.12 Jul 58.11 —.13 Aug 58.08 —.11 Sep 58.02 —.10 Oct 57.93 —.12 Dec 57.86 —.13 Jul 57.77 —.13 Oct 57.76 —.13 Dec 57.62 —.13 Est. sales 112,230. Wed.’s sales 172,478 Wed.’s open int 435,432, up 9,056 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 484.90 493.60 484.90 491.80 +7.10 May 470.00 477.50 470.00 475.80 +6.40 Jul 459.10 465.50 459.10 464.30 +6.20 Aug 441.30 446.30 441.30 446.10 +6.00 Sep 419.40 425.10 419.40 424.70 +5.80 Oct 403.70 408.10 402.50 407.70 +5.40 Dec 401.20 405.80 400.00 405.30 +5.40 Jan 397.10 402.00 397.10 401.60 +5.30 Mar 394.00 395.80 393.70 395.40 +5.30 May 392.30 392.30 391.90 391.90 +5.50 Jul 390.50 +5.50 Aug 386.90 +5.40 Sep 381.90 +5.40 Oct 374.90 +5.40 Dec 373.70 +5.40 Jan 371.70 +5.40 Mar 367.40 +5.40 May 363.90 +5.40 Jul 370.40 +5.40 Aug 368.30 +5.40 Sep 364.30 +5.40 Oct 367.80 +5.40 Dec 365.70 +5.40 Jul 364.20 +5.40 Oct 364.20 +5.40 Dec 358.60 +5.40 Est. sales 93,208. Wed.’s sales 93,377 Wed.’s open int 425,385

