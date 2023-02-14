Clearwater Paper: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $5.9…

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $5.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Spokane, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 30 cents per share.

The maker of pulp-based products posted revenue of $526.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $46 million, or $2.68 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.08 billion.

