Cisco: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $2.77 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The seller of routers, switches, software and services posted revenue of $13.59 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.43 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Cisco expects its per-share earnings to range from 96 cents to 98 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.73 to $3.78 per share.

