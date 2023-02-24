Cinemark: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $99.3…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $99.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The movie theater owner posted revenue of $599.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $568.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $271.2 million, or $2.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.45 billion.

