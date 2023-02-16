Chuy’s: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.5 million.…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Chuy’s Holdings Inc. (CHUY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.5 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $104.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $102.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.9 million, or $1.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $422.2 million.

Chuy’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.60 to $1.65 per share.

