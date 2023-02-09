Chemours: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Chemours Co. (CC) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $97 million,…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Chemours Co. (CC) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $97 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.42 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $578 million, or $3.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.79 billion.

Chemours expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $4.29 per share.

Chemours shares have climbed slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $33.50, a decline of 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.