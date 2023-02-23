Chemed: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Chemed Corp. (CHE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $62.1 million. On a per-share…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Chemed Corp. (CHE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $62.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $4.13. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.39 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.30 per share.

The operator of the Roto-Rooter plumbing service and Vitas Healthcare hospices posted revenue of $546.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $249.6 million, or $16.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.13 billion.

Chemed expects full-year earnings in the range of $20.75 to $21.10 per share.

Chemed shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $511.26, a rise of 12% in the last 12 months.

