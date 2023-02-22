Charles River: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $187.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $3.65. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.98 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.75 per share.

The medical research equipment and services provider posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $486.2 million, or $9.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.98 billion.

Charles River expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.70 to $10.90 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRL

