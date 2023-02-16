CF: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $860…

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $860 million.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $4.35 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.13 per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $2.61 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.81 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.35 billion, or $16.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.19 billion.

CF shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 8%. The stock has risen 18% in the last 12 months.

