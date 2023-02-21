Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Centerspace: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Centerspace: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 21, 2023, 6:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Centerspace (CSR) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Minot, North Dakota, said it had funds from operations of $21.6 million, or $1.17 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.16 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $3.6 million, or 24 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $67.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.5 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $82.5 million, or $4.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $256.7 million.

Centerspace expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $4.27 to $4.56 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up