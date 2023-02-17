CenterPoint: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $122 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $122 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The energy delivery company posted revenue of $2.71 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.29 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.06 billion, or $1.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.32 billion.

CenterPoint expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.48 to $1.50 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.