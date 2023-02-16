Cenovus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $577.5…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $577.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share.

The oil company posted revenue of $10.36 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.96 billion, or $2.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $51.46 billion.

