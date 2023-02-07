Catalent: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — Catalent Inc. (CTLT) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $81…

SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — SOMERSET, N.J. (AP) — Catalent Inc. (CTLT) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $81 million.

On a per-share basis, the Somerset, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 67 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The maker of drug delivery technologies posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

Catalent expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.63 billion to $4.88 billion.

