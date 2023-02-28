Carrols Restaurant: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.1…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Syracuse, New York-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $445.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $75.6 million, or $1.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.73 billion.

