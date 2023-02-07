Carlyle: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $127.2 million. The…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $127.2 million.

The Washington-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.01 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The asset management firm posted revenue of $719.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.06 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.23 billion, or $3.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.4 billion.

Carlyle shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 27% in the last 12 months.

